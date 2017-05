July 11 Synchronoss Technologies Inc

* Says entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

* Says credit facility is a $250 million unsecured revolving line of credit that matures on July 7, 2021

* Says has right to request an increase in the aggregate principal amount of the credit facility to $350 million

* Says Synchronoss has drawn down $44 million under the credit facility