July 11 Onex Corp
* Onex and Baring Asia to acquire Thomson Reuters'
Intellectual Property & Science business for $3.55 billion
* Transaction is expected to be funded with an equity
investment of approximately $1.6 billion for 100% ownership of
IP&S
* Onex' portion of equity investment will be made by Onex
Partners IV and certain limited partners as co-investors,
including Onex
* Latham & Watkins Llp is serving as legal advisor to Onex
and Baring Asia on transaction
* Onex' portion of equity investment approximately $1.2
billion
