German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Vectron Systems AG :
* H1 turnover at 14.883 million euros ($16.44 million) up 27 percent over the previous year
* H1 EBITDA increased by 77 percent from 0.865 million euros to 1.532 million euros
* H1 EBIT amounts to 1.259 million euros (previous year 0.544 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.