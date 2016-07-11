July 11 (Reuters) -
* Fitch: Flat yield curve will pressure U.S. Bank margins in
second half 2016
* Fitch On U.S. Bank Margins - "With a flat yield curve
however, Fitch expects NIM expansion to decline in 2016"
* Fitch On U.S. Bank Margins - "In Fitch's view banks are
preparing for lower and longer interest rate environment by
extending balance sheet duration"
* Fitch on U.S. Banks-There could be "idiosyncratic" rating
implications related to rate risk but for most part should be
credit neutral for most banks
