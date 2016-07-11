July 11 Faurecia :
* Sale of Faurecia automotive exteriors to Plastic Omnium authorized by the European
Commission
* Closing of deal is due to take place on July 29, 2016 for entire perimeter sold by
Faurecia
* Enterprise value is 665 million euros ($734.49 million)
* Divestiture commitment made by Plastic Omnium has no impact on sale of business by
Faurecia or on amount of transaction
* This business represents sales of 700 million euros out of total business sold by Faurecia
of 1.9 billion euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9054 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)