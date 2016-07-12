July 12 Tryg :
* Q2 profit after tax 734 million Danish crowns (Reuters poll 620 million crowns)
* Q2 combined ratio 82.6 (Reuters poll 82.8)
* Semi-annual dividend of 2.60 crowns (2.50 crowns) and solvency ratio of 206 (193 including
Skandia)
* In 2016, weather claims and large claims, net of reinsurance, are expected to be 500
million Danish crowns ($74.49 million) and 550 million crowns, respectively, which is unchanged
relative to 2015
* Financial targets 2017 are return on equity of 21 pct after tax, combined ratio 87,
expense ratio 14
* Premium growth for 2016 will probably be at low end of previously communicated premium
growth outlook of between 0 pct and 2 pct
($1 = 6.7119 Danish crowns)
