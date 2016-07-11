July 11 Infrareit Inc :

* Infrareit inc says comments on hunt's transaction; ownership level unchanged

* Exchange between Hunt and Marubeni had no effect on hunt's fully-diluted ownership of Infrareit

* Deal had no effect on hunt's obligations under lock-up agreement between hunt and co which was executed in connection with infrareit's 2015 IPO

* Hunt exchanged shares of infrareit common stock for equal number of partnership units in operating partnership held by unit of Marubeni Corp