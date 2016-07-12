(Repeats to attach article to alerts, no changes in text)

July 12 Norwegian bank DNB says:

* Q2 net profit NOK 4.6 billion (Reuters poll NOK 4.66 billion)

* Q2 net interest income NOK 8.5 billion (Reuters poll NOK 8.79 billion)

* Q2 loan losses NOK 2.32 billion (Reuters poll loss NOK 1.57 billion)

* On Brexit: "Without severe and long-lasting effects in the financial markets, Brexit will probably have a limited effect on the Norwegian economy"

* We are maintaining our guiding that total impairment losses for 2016, 2017 and 2018 will be below NOK 18 billion.

* However, level of impairment will probably be higher this year than previous 2016 guidance of below NOK 6 billion

* Some of losses related to downturn in petroleum industry are materialising earlier than we expected

* In consequence of a negative trend in the offshore supply vessel and rig markets and an increase in collective impairment during the first half of the year, impairment losses are estimated to be up to NOK 18 billion over a three-year period, with the highest impairment losses during the first part of the period

* DNB's financial ambitions, as presented in November 2015, stay firm

* The common equity tier 1 capital ratio (transitional rules) was 15.2 percent in Q2

* From year-end 2016, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio shall be minimum 15 percent, which is in accordance with statutory requirements

* Says from 2017, DNB aims to have a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.5 percent, including a management buffer

* Says from 2017, the group's goal is to have a cost/income ratio below 40 percent towards 2018 and a dividend payout ratio of more than 50 percent once the capital adequacy target has been reached

* Says migration is expected to stabilise in 2017 and 2018 and the build-up of collective impairment to cease

* Lending volumes are expected to rise at an annual rate of 2 to 3 percent, while volume-weighted spreads are anticipated to be stable

* Says it is the group's ambition to increase income from capital light products by minimum 3 per cent per year