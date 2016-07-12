July 12 Asos Plc
* Trading Statement for the four months ended 30 June 2016
* Retail sales up 30% (CCY: +26%)
* International retail sales 59% of total, in line with last
year
* Retail gross margin down c.180bps on prior year due to
sale phasing and planned price investment
* 12 million active customers at 30 June 2016 (+24% year on
year)
* UK growth remains strong at +28% and we have seen further
acceleration across U.S., EU and ROW segments
* Now anticipate full year sales growth at upper end of
20-25% range
* Retail gross margin guidance of up to 50bps of investment
remains unchanged
* We remain confident in delivering current market pbt
expectations for year
