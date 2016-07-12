July 12 Grafton Group Plc
* Group revenue for six months to 30 June 2016 increased by
13.3 per cent to £1.23 billion
* Like-For-Like revenue growth in UK merchanting business
progressively weakened and was negative in June
* Merchanting business in Ireland delivered strong growth
across branch network as economic recovery continued to drive
increased demand in residential RMI market
* Referendum decision in UK to leave European Union has
created uncertainty about near term outlook and prospects for
economy and this is likely to weigh on demand
* Growth in Irish and Netherlands merchanting markets is
expected to continue broadly in line with recent trends
