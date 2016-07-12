July 12 Ascendis Health Ltd :
* Final terms of a fully underwritten renounceable rights
offer, posting of circular and notice of general meeting
* Subscription price is at a discount of 13.3 pct to closing
price on July 11 2016
* Qualifying shareholders are offered 54.5 mln new shares of
no par value at subscription price of 22.00 rand per rights
offer share
* Transactions will be funded by way of a new debt facility
to value of 180 mln eur, a vendor consideration placement of 1.2
- 1.5 bln rand and rights offer
* It is Ascendis' intention to use proceeds of rights offer
to partially fund transactions and associated transaction costs
* Co has secured irrevocable undertakings from some existing
shareholders, new strategic investors to total value of 2.3 bln
rand to participate in rights offer
