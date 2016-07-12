July 12 Bridgepoint Education Inc
* On July 7, 2016, received from department of justice a
civil investigative demand
* Says pursuant to CID, DOJ has requested from co documents
and information for fiscal years 2011-2014
* Says it is evaluating the civil investigative demand
* Ashford University was notified by U.S. department of
education that off-site program review has been scheduled to
begin on july 25
* CID investigating co may have misstated title iv refund
revenue/overstated revenue relating to private secondary loan
programs
* Off-Site program review to assess Ashford's administration
of title iv programs in which it participates
