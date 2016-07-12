July 12 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc
* Completion of enrollment and dosing of five patients in
first efficacy cohort of scistar study
* Expects to report top-line six-month efficacy and safety
results from this five patient cohort in january 2017
* To conduct additional evaluation of dose-response once
12-month efficacy results are available for 10 million cell
cohort in mid-2017
* Expects to begin enrolling and dosing patients in 20
million cell efficacy cohort in q3 of 2016
