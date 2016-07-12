July 12 Bank of America Corp
* Effective April 1, 2016, corporation changed its basis of
presentation of operations by eliminating legacy assets &
servicing segment
* Segment realignment resulted in net $23 billion and $1
billion increase in consumer real estate loans held on balance
sheet of consumer banking and all other, respectively, as of
April 1, 2016
* Revenue, credit costs, expenses related to core and
non-core loans, both owned and serviced for others, realigned to
appropriate business segment or all other
* To report results of operations through consumer banking,
global wealth & investment management, global banking, global
markets
* To report remaining operations recorded in "all other"
