July 12 Whirlpool Corp
* Says unit Whirlpool Do Brasil Ltda, intends to acquire the
outstanding common and preferred shares of WHR SA and BMT
* Whirlpool Corp says expects total cost of transactions to
be approximately 205.8 million Brazilian reais
* Launch of tender offers is subject to approval which
company expects will occur in Q4
* Says if successful, the transactions will result in a
withdrawal of WHR SA and BMT from the Brazilian stock exchange
* Says co's 2016 guidance is inclusive of transactions
* Transactions are expected to result in a simplified
corporate structure in Brazil along with an overall reduction in
costs.
