July 12 Beige Holdings Ltd :
* Announcement of firm intention by the Lion Match Company
Limited
* Consideration in terms of offer is 0.03 rand per ordinary
share , payable in cash, representing 12.99 mln rand in total
* Offeror currently owns 4.11 bln shares in Beige which
constitutes about 90.47 pct of issued ordinary share capital of
Beige
* Offer consideration is at 26.6 pct premium to 30 day VWAP
of 2.37 cents of Beige shares traded on JSE up to July 11 2016
* Turnaround strategy is taking longer than expected given
continued depressed economic environment
* Independent board has appointed Mazars Incorporated as
independent expert, to provide a fair and reasonable opinion on
terms of offer
* Beige board and management have undertaken not to solicit
any offer, or initiate any discussions with any third party
* Has received irrevocable undertakings to vote in favour of
scheme from 29.45 pct of Beige shareholders
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)