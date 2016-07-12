July 12 Astur Gold Corp :

* Astur Gold announces significant strategic changes to the company including restructure of debt, interim financing and changes in board and management

* Brian Wesson will also be appointed as president and CEO, Mark Gelmon will be appointed as chief financial officer

* Lionsbridge, RMB Australia Holdings Limited and company have entered into an option agreement, facilitated by Lionsbridge

* Management and board of directors of Astur will be restructured effective on closing of services agreement

* Under option agreement, RMBAH granted co option to repay secured debt facility owed by co to RMBAH for $3 million, certain additional consideration