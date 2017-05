July 12 Nikkei:

* Obic Co Ltd likely generated a group operating profit of around 6 bln yen ($57.4 mln) for three months ended June - Nikkei

* Obic Co Ltd's sales likely rose 3% to roughly 13.5 billion yen for three months ended June - Nikkei

* Obic Co Ltd to likely maintain FY guidance of operating profit increasing about 6% to 27.7 bln yen on sales of 61.5 bln yen - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/2a6o8f0