July 12 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* GW Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of ADSs

* GW Pharmaceuticals Plc says price for offering has not yet been determined

* GW Pharmaceuticals Plc says it intends to sell, subject to market and other conditions, $150 million of American Depositary Shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)