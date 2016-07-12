July 12 Agile Therapeutics Inc
* Agile therapeutics announces plans to advance
contraceptive pipeline
* Company has started preparations for study and expects to
initiate dosing in q1 of 2017
* Preparations underway for initial phase 2 clinical trial
of novel contraceptive regimen, which will begin development of
pipeline beyond twirla
* Planned phase 2 clinical trial will examine use of twirla
in regimen designed to allow women to experience "shorter,
lighter periods"
* To develop extended cycle regimen for twirla that may also
utilize smp with goal of allowing women to have fewer periods
each year
