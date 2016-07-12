July 12 Chubb Ltd

* Chubb announces catastrophe loss estimates for second quarter

* Estimate of natural catastrophe losses, in Q2, net of reinsurance and including reinstatement premiums, of $390 million pre-tax, or $315 million after tax

* Of pre-tax total estimate, $320 million is from natural catastrophes in north america and $70 million is from events outside North America

* Providing catastrophe losses estimate in light of elevated number of natural catastrophes experienced by industry globally in quarter

* Says more than 25 events with estimated insured losses for the insurance industry ranging from $15 billion to over $20 billion occurred during q2

* Estimate covers losses for multiple u.s. Weather events, Japanese,Ecuadorian earthquakes, mcmurray wildfires and european floods, among others

* Says Q2 catastrophe losses estimate exceeds original internal projection of $280 million pre-tax