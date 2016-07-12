July 12 Macerich Co :
* On July 6, entered into a second amended and restated
credit agreement - SEC filing
* Amended credit agreement provides for a $1.5 billion
revolving loan facility that matures on July 6, 2020
* Amended credit agreement provides for revolving loan
facility with an option to extend maturity until July 6, 2021
* Has ability from time to time to increase size of facility
by up to an additional $500 million
* Amended credit agreement also provides for a sublimit of
$50 million for swing line advances
Source text: bit.ly/29uiAxW
