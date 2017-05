July 12 Keycorp :

* Keycorp receives regulatory approval for First Niagara Financial Group merger

* Merger of First Niagara into Keycorp is expected to be completed on or about August 1, 2016

* Systems and client conversion is expected during Q4 of 2016, subject to pending regulatory approval by OCC for First Niagara merger