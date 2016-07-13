July 13 Moody's On Kenya

* moody's: kenya's strong growth and improving governance to help fuel corporate investment and expansion

* Buoyant economic growth,stable business environment,growing middle class demand will drive expansion,investment in non-financial companies

* Young population,growing middle class will contribute to growth in agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, retail,transport

* Currently stable political, legal environment make it an attractive east african hub, which is credit positive for kenyan corporates

* Expect kenya to have robust economic growth in the next year to 18 months

* Will increasingly become the destination of choice for corporates wanting a presence in east africa

* Kenyan gdp growth will reach 5.7% in 2016 before rising to around 5.9% in 2017

* Public and private property,infrastructure development will benefit construction, engineering services,building materials companies

* Potential for political instability around the 2017 general elections poses the main risk to corporate growth