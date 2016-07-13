July 13 Moody's On Kenya
* moody's: kenya's strong growth and improving governance to
help fuel corporate investment and expansion
* Buoyant economic growth,stable business
environment,growing middle class demand will drive
expansion,investment in non-financial companies
* Young population,growing middle class will contribute to
growth in agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications,
retail,transport
* Currently stable political, legal environment make it an
attractive east african hub, which is credit positive for kenyan
corporates
* Expect kenya to have robust economic growth in the next
year to 18 months
* Will increasingly become the destination of choice for
corporates wanting a presence in east africa
* Kenyan gdp growth will reach 5.7% in 2016 before rising to
around 5.9% in 2017
* Public and private property,infrastructure development
will benefit construction, engineering services,building
materials companies
* Potential for political instability around the 2017
general elections poses the main risk to corporate growth
