BRIEF-Tritax Big Box acquired National Distribution Centre at Trax Park for 20.9 mln STG
* Acquired national distribution centre at Trax park for total consideration of 20.9 million STG
July 13 Lightstream Resources Ltd :
* Lightstream announces proposed recapitalization transaction
* Proposed recapitalization will reduce co's overall debt by about $904 million in principal
* Proposed recapitalization will reduce cash interest payments by over $86.1 million per year
* Says its wholly owned engineering subsidiary won hospital relocation project worth 132.9 million yuan