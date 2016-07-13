BRIEF-Tritax Big Box acquired National Distribution Centre at Trax Park for 20.9 mln STG
* Acquired national distribution centre at Trax park for total consideration of 20.9 million STG
July 13 Kungsleden AB :
* Improved profit from property management and strong net leasing
* Q2 rental revenue 609 million Swedish crowns ($71.29 million) versus 560 million crowns year ago
* Q2 profits from property management 250 million crowns versus 202 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5431 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its wholly owned engineering subsidiary won hospital relocation project worth 132.9 million yuan