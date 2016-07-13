July 13 Nokia Corp :

* Nokia and Samsung expand their intellectual property cross license

* Nokia and Samsung have agreed terms to expand their patent cross license agreement

* Agreement is in addition to outcome of arbitration between two companies that was announced on Feb. 1, 2016

* Expects a positive impact to net sales of Nokia Technologies starting from Q3

* Nokia Technologies' annualized net sales related to patent and brand licensing is expected to grow to a run rate of about 950 million euros ($1.05 billion) by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

