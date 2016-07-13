BRIEF-Sophos Group says FY 2017 results ahead of expectations
* FY17 results ahead of expectations, unlevered free cash flow of $133 million
July 13 Nokia Corp :
* Nokia and Samsung expand their intellectual property cross license
* Nokia and Samsung have agreed terms to expand their patent cross license agreement
* Agreement is in addition to outcome of arbitration between two companies that was announced on Feb. 1, 2016
* Expects a positive impact to net sales of Nokia Technologies starting from Q3
* Nokia Technologies' annualized net sales related to patent and brand licensing is expected to grow to a run rate of about 950 million euros ($1.05 billion) by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY17 results ahead of expectations, unlevered free cash flow of $133 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 4.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO