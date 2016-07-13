BRIEF-J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals says will consider buyback proposal for equity shares
* Says board to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid equity shares by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Evolva Holding SA :
* Resveratrol part of novel combination therapy to be tested in a clinical trial for women with polycystic ovary syndrome Source text: bit.ly/29Wcebp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada