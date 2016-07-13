BRIEF-Tritax Big Box acquired National Distribution Centre at Trax Park for 20.9 mln STG
* Acquired national distribution centre at Trax park for total consideration of 20.9 million STG
July 13 Victoria Park AB :
* Q2 revenue 192 million Swedish crowns ($22.47 million) versus 167 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit 585 million crowns versus 152 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit quadruples due to changes in value of properties Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.5455 Swedish crowns)
* Says its wholly owned engineering subsidiary won hospital relocation project worth 132.9 million yuan