July 13 Victoria Park AB :

* Q2 revenue 192 million Swedish crowns ($22.47 million) versus 167 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating profit 585 million crowns versus 152 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating profit quadruples due to changes in value of properties Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5455 Swedish crowns)