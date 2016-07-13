BRIEF-J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals says will consider buyback proposal for equity shares
* Says board to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid equity shares by co
July 13 Carmat SA :
* Carmat has obtained the necessary approvals to begin the PIVOTAL study in France
* Simultaneously, Carmat has begun procedures to obtain approval to implant its artificial heart in other European countries
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada