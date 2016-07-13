July 13 AFM:

* Binkbank fined twice by AFM, the dutch financial regulator -

* Fined on March 16 500,000 euros ($553,100.00) for not timely notifying of transactions

* Fined on July 1 750,000 euros for "unclear and misleading information" in advertising