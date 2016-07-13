BRIEF-Tritax Big Box acquired National Distribution Centre at Trax Park for 20.9 mln STG
* Acquired national distribution centre at Trax park for total consideration of 20.9 million STG
July 13 AFM:
* Binkbank fined twice by AFM, the dutch financial regulator -
* Fined on March 16 500,000 euros ($553,100.00) for not timely notifying of transactions
* Fined on July 1 750,000 euros for "unclear and misleading information" in advertising
* Says its wholly owned engineering subsidiary won hospital relocation project worth 132.9 million yuan