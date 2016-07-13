BRIEF-Saudi's SADAFCO EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units
* EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units and cancel their commercial registration
July 13 Raisio Oyj :
* Has sold Halo Foods ltd to hands-on investor Nimbus with agreement signed on July 12, 2016
* Halo Foods' business and employees in the UK have been transferred to new owner
* Will record a loss of about 19 million euros ($21.01 million) for divestment of Halo Foods business
* Will record about 1 million euros as restructuring costs related to UK Snack & Cereal business in Q2 EBIT
* ALEXANDER MARTENSEN-LARSEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JUNE 2017