July 13 Raisio Oyj :

* Has sold Halo Foods ltd to hands-on investor Nimbus with agreement signed on July 12, 2016

* Halo Foods' business and employees in the UK have been transferred to new owner

* Will record a loss of about 19 million euros ($21.01 million) for divestment of Halo Foods business

* Will record about 1 million euros as restructuring costs related to UK Snack & Cereal business in Q2 EBIT

