BRIEF-Saudi's SADAFCO EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units
* EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units and cancel their commercial registration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Vranken Pommery Monopole Sa
* Launch of 25 million euros ($27.7 million) bond issue
* Bond reaches maturity in 6 years and has coupon of 3.40 pct
* Bonds will be issue on July 19 on Euronext Brussels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units and cancel their commercial registration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ALEXANDER MARTENSEN-LARSEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JUNE 2017