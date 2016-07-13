UPDATE 1-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
July 13 Mologen AG :
* First patient recruited in combination study with Lefitolimod and Yervoy
* Phase I study to evaluate combination of ISR lefitolimod (MGN1703) and checkpoint inhibitor Yervoy(r) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* VELOXIS MAINTAINS ITS 2017 OUTLOOK OF OPERATING LOSS BEFORE THE RECOGNITION OF INCOME FROM LICENSE AGREEMENTS AND BEFORE ACCOUNTING FOR STOCK COMPENSATION TO BE IN THE RANGE OF USD 5 – 15 MILLION.