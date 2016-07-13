July 13 Online Brands Nordic AB :

* Signs letter of intent for acquisition of Juvelerare John Victorin i Varberg AB

* Purchase price for Victorins i Varberg and Juvelerare Eric G Andersson AB is about 7 million Swedish crowns ($817,194)

* To issue up to 500,000 shares as part of consideration for Juvelerare John Victorin i Varberg AB; share issue represents dilution of 3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5659 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)