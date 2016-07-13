BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens says Wood Textiles has raised stake to 25.28 pct
* says Wood Textiles Holding Limited holds 25.28 percent of share capital, up from 20.43 percent in June 2015
July 13 Online Brands Nordic AB :
* Signs letter of intent for acquisition of Juvelerare John Victorin i Varberg AB
* Purchase price for Victorins i Varberg and Juvelerare Eric G Andersson AB is about 7 million Swedish crowns ($817,194)
* To issue up to 500,000 shares as part of consideration for Juvelerare John Victorin i Varberg AB; share issue represents dilution of 3 percent

($1 = 8.5659 Swedish crowns)
* Refers to proposal for privatisation of Intime Retail (Group) by joint offerors by way of a scheme of arrangement