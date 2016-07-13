July 13 Icap Plc
* Trading statement
* Announces today its trading statement for period from 1
april 2016 to 30 june 2016
* Have made a good start to year and remain cautiously
confident looking ahead despite a more uncertain macroeconomic
outlook for uk and global economy since brexit vote in uk on 23
june-ceo
* Referendum result was a tremendous shock to global
financial markets but our platforms demonstrated resilience-ceo
* We handled more than $200 billion of fx volume on 24 june
on our ebs platform demonstrating deep and reliable liquidity
throughout a period of extreme volatility-ceo
* Group revenue from continuing operations for quarter
increased by 2%* on a constant currency basis and increased by
7%* on a reported basis
* Overall market conditions have been mixed as malaise in
global financial markets, low interest rates and bank
deleveraging persists
* Trading activity levels saw a spike around time of
referendum
* Electronic markets revenue decreased by 2% on a constant
currency basis and increased 3% on a reported basis
* Ebs direct, disclosed, relationship-based liquidity
service, continued to expand with more than 400 customers on
platform and average daily volume increased to $21 billion (q1
2015/16 $17 billion) for period
