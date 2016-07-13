UPDATE 1-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
July 13 Allergy Therapeutics Plc :
* Says reported FY revenues are expected to be 48.5 mln stg (2015: 43.2 mln stg), slightly ahead of current market expectations
* Says represents a growth of 12 pct despite negative impact from weakening euro
* Says at constant currency, this represents a growth of 19 pct for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* VELOXIS MAINTAINS ITS 2017 OUTLOOK OF OPERATING LOSS BEFORE THE RECOGNITION OF INCOME FROM LICENSE AGREEMENTS AND BEFORE ACCOUNTING FOR STOCK COMPENSATION TO BE IN THE RANGE OF USD 5 – 15 MILLION.