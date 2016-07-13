July 13 Allergy Therapeutics Plc :

* Says reported FY revenues are expected to be 48.5 mln stg (2015: 43.2 mln stg), slightly ahead of current market expectations

* Says represents a growth of 12 pct despite negative impact from weakening euro

* Says at constant currency, this represents a growth of 19 pct for year