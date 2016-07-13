UPDATE 1-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
July 13 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* GW Pharmaceuticals Plc announces pricing of U.S. public offering of American Depositary Shares (ADS) raising $252.0 mln on Nasdaq global market
* Closing of offering is expected to occur on July 18, 2016
* Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Goldman, Sachs & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for offering
* Cowen and Company is acting as lead manager and Piper Jaffray is acting as manager
* Will issue 2.8 mln ADSs representing 33.6 mln shares of GW, at $90 per ADS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* VELOXIS MAINTAINS ITS 2017 OUTLOOK OF OPERATING LOSS BEFORE THE RECOGNITION OF INCOME FROM LICENSE AGREEMENTS AND BEFORE ACCOUNTING FOR STOCK COMPENSATION TO BE IN THE RANGE OF USD 5 – 15 MILLION.