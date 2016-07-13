BRIEF-J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals says will consider buyback proposal for equity shares
* Says board to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid equity shares by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Ortivus AB :
* Q2 revenue 15.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.8 million) versus 23.2 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBIT loss 2.7 million crowns versus profit 0.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5517 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada