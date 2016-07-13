BRIEF-Frisq Holding Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 7.2 mln
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 7.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
July 13 Xsystem SA :
* Issues and allots 283 series FA bonds at 1,000 zlotys each to 7 investors
* Informed about its plans to issue up to 1,750 series FA bonds in May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says performed in line with management expectations and outlook for full year is unchanged