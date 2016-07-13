July 13 UK Financial Conduct Authority(FCA):

* Fines Towergate and former director Timothy Philip for client and insurer money failings

* Has today fined Towergate Underwriting Group Limited 2.6 mln stg for failings in relation to its protection of client and insurer money

* Found today that Towergate failed to comply with CASS rules and principles 3 and 10 of FCA's principles of business

* Fined former Towergate client money officer and director Timothy Philip 60,000 stg; banned him from having direct responsibility for client, insurer money

* Philip was a director at Towergate and finance director of one of its intermediate parent companies between Oct. 2005 and June 2012 and was Towergate's client money officer

* Mr philip agreed to settle at an early stage of authority's investigation