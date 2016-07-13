July 13 RTG Mining Inc :

* RTG Mining Inc announces proposed US$12 million brokered private placement

* To raise about US$12 million in private placement at price of A$0.60/share to Australian and international institutional and investors

* RTG Mining Inc says net proceeds will be used to fund exploration and development of Mabilo project and exploration of Bunawan Project