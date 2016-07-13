BRIEF-ABC Data Q1 net profit lowers to 1.6 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
July 13 Bonheur ASA :
* Says Richard Olav Aa has been appointed as CFO with Fred. Olsen & Co from Oct. 1, 2016
* He succeeds Jan Peter Valheim who is due to retire end September 2016
* His most recent position was as CFO of Telenor ASA
BEIJING, May 17 Chinese state media on Wednesday criticised the United States for hindering efforts to stop global cyber threats in the wake of the WannaCry "ransomware" attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide in recent days.