July 13 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spectrum says unit Allos Therapeutics and Fresenius Kabi USA entered into settlement agreement to resolve patent litigation relating to Folotyn

* Details of settlement are confidential, parties will submit agreement to Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice

* Says Fresenius will be permitted to market a generic version of Folotyn In United States On November 15, 2022- Sec filing

* Says parties will request that court enter an order, in which it will dismiss company's litigation against Fresenius

* Says Fresenius was last remaining defendant in litigation, which accordingly is expected to conclude