* Lamb Weston Holdings Files For Form 10 Registration Statement Related To Spinoff From Conagra Foods - SEC filing

* Expect that Lamb Weston will have its common stock listed on the new york stock exchange under the symbol "LW."

* Following completion of the spinoff, Conagra Foods inc. Will be renamed Conagra Brands inc., or Conagra brands

* Following spinoff, Conagra brands will be comprised primarily of operations currently reported as conagra foods's consumer foods segment