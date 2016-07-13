July 13 Oscar Properties Holding AB :

* Has acquired building rights regarding properties Solna Strået 1, Solna Bergshamra 2:3 and Solna Gräset 1 in Bergshamra

* Purchase price for building rights is 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.35 million)

* New zoning is expected to allow for creation of 220 homes

* Acquisition is financed with own funds and bank loan