BRIEF-Commercial Bank of Kuwait Q1 net profit falls
* Q1 net profit 795,000 dinars versus 7.8 million dinars year ago
July 13 Oscar Properties Holding AB :
* Has acquired building rights regarding properties Solna Strået 1, Solna Bergshamra 2:3 and Solna Gräset 1 in Bergshamra
* Purchase price for building rights is 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.35 million)
* New zoning is expected to allow for creation of 220 homes
* Acquisition is financed with own funds and bank loan Source text: bit.ly/29NvIxv Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5218 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO