BRIEF-Aspen Group says secured $80 million finance facility
* Facility has a tenure of 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Relevium Technologies Inc
* Relevium announces partnership agreement with Hong Kong based technology product developer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Facility has a tenure of 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 17 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall in shrinking trading volumes on Wednesday after crude oil prices fell back and global equity markets slipped.