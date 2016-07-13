BRIEF-Aspen Group says secured $80 million finance facility
* Facility has a tenure of 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Ocean Shore Holding Co :
* Says Christopher D. Maher will remain president and chief executive officer of the combined company - SEC filing
* Says OceanFirst Financial Corp, oceanFirst bank will increase size of their respective boards of directors by three directors Source text - bit.ly/29CW5be Further company coverage:
* Facility has a tenure of 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 17 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall in shrinking trading volumes on Wednesday after crude oil prices fell back and global equity markets slipped.