BRIEF-Aspen Group says secured $80 million finance facility
* Facility has a tenure of 3 years
July 13 Morphic Holding, Llc:
* Morphic Holding, Llc Says It Has Sold $20.6 mln in equity financing SEC filing
* Morphic Holding, Llc discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $51.5 million
DUBAI, May 17 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall in shrinking trading volumes on Wednesday after crude oil prices fell back and global equity markets slipped.