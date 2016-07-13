BRIEF-Moody's say Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
* Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
July 13 Time Inc
* Time inc. Announces key steps to drive transformation for long-term growth
* Says changes affect three broad groups: advertising sales, editorial and brand development
* Says us advertising sales organization will report to mark ford, chief revenue officer global advertising
* Says creative studio, foundry, will now be led by jen wong, president of time inc. Digital
* Alan murray, editor of fortune, will succeed norman pearlstine as time inc.'s chief content officer
* Says all of time inc.'s us brands will now report to rich battista as evp, time inc. And president, brands
* Evelyn webster, who has served time inc. As executive vice president since 2011, will be leaving company at end of august Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
